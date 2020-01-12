Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE Updates: Shehnaaz Gill gets a lesson for throwing tantrums at Salman Khan

A new Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 13 began with the fight between Shehnaaz Gill and Mahira Sharma over the word 'jealousy.' The show got interesting minute after minute and the highlight of the night remained the tantrums which the Punjabi singer threw over the host Salman Khan. This got to such a nasty extent that the actor asked Bigg Boss to open the house. He even warned Sidharth Shukla about her saying that she has fallen in love with him. Salman even enters the house to teach her a lesson. He even addressed Madhurima and Vishal’s 'chappal' fight and told them that they are setting a wrong example for everyone.

