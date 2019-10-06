Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE Updates: Salman Khan ends the misunderstandings of housemates

Bigg Boss 13 began with a bang a week ago. After the first day of Weekend Ka Vaar episode, the contestants got aware that Devoleena, Rashami, and Shefali are safe for the week but the confusion regarding who will get eliminated from amongst Koena Mitra and Dalljiet Kaur. They are still unaware of the fact that there is no elimination this week. Today's episode will also have Hina Khan stepping into the house for a special task for the housemates.

Catch up with all the LIVE updates of Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar here:

