Bigg Boss 13: Vishal Aditya Singh, Madhurima Tuli kiss each other under blanket. Watch video

Bigg Boss 13: Vishal Aditya Singh, Madhurima Tuli kiss each other under a blanket. Watch video

After showing their fighting spirit in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 9, Television actors Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli made their way to Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13. Their journey began as the wild card contestants who were seen avoiding conversation with each other, just like any other ex-couple. However, it could not happen for long as they had to come to each others' rescue when the whole house got against them. Conversations began and soon the two were seen spending time with each other to plot against everyone and play their own game. But now it seems as if they are trying to rekindle the lost love in their relationship in the game.

In the recent promo that has been doing rounds, both are seen waking up and kissing each other under the blankets kissing each other affectionately. Later, Vishal asks Madhurima the reason why she did not show the same kind of love as to why she didn't show the same kind of love when they were in the relationship to which she took a pause and said that maybe Bigg Boss wanted them to fall in love once again and that's why offered them this show.

Further, Vishal tells her that he is in support of the idea of a live-in relationship and that after the show they should get in together to which the actress says that she does not like his idea. Their relationship saw a new phase after the entry of mastermind Vikas Gupta who came in as a proxy for Devoleena Bhattacharjee.

As an update, Vikas has now made an exit from the show. Meanwhile, Shehnaaz Gill has now become the captain of the house.

