Bigg Boss 13: Vishal Aditya Singh asks Arti Singh to chop off hair for BB Elite club task

Hina Khan will enter Big Boss 13 house to co-ordinate BB Elite CLub member task

Bigg Boss 13 is inching towards its finale episode and with less than a month left in the season, the game is getting interesting every day. In the latest episode promo, Hina Khan is seen entering the BB house to co-ordinate BB Elite Club member task. For the second round of the task girls in the house will be seen doing dare given by the housemates. Vishal Aditya Singh throws up a challenge for Arti Singh that leaves even Hina Singh shocked. Vishal asks Arti to chop off her long hair to just shoulder length.

Shehnaaz is seen motivating Arti for the task and asks her to show that she can do it. So will Arti chop off her hair? We will have to wait for the episode to know exactly what happens further. Meanwhile, Paras asks Rashami to trim her eyebrows with a trimmer to continue in the BB elite club member task.

In yesterday's episode of Bigg Boss 13, old friends Asim and Sidharth Shukla were seen locking horns over the task, Asim, who became the first member to qualify for the Bigg Boss Elite member club was assigned the 'sanchalak' of the task.