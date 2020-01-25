Bigg Boss 13: Vindu Dara Singh feels Sidharth Shukla is 'in real love' with Shehnaaz, Gauahar Khan slams him

Bigg Boss 13 has kept the audience glued with its unending drama and twists.

Bigg Boss season 3 winner Vindu Dara Singh took to Twitter to write about Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz's relationship in the house. He wrote that Sidharth is ''in real love'' with the actress and her actions has hurt him. “Sid is in real love with her & it has hurt him to see her actions & talks with GG & Karthik. He is hurt and he wants her to know that - just like those college days! Everyone expected that Sana was serious abt Sid but she even proved love guru @BeingSalmanKhan wrong!” Vindu tweeted.

He further wrote that Salman Khan should guide Sid and help him to focus on his game. He urged Salman to reveal the conversation between Rashami and Sana. “I would wish bhai 2reveal the conversation between Rashmi & Sana! And as usual as he guides ppl in real life, get Sid out of it IT SHOULDNT AFFECT HIS GAME! (though it appears so) @BeingSalmanKhan Plus also clear d doubts of spitting on d pilllow Pillow thing we might b wrong!” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss season 7 winner Gauahar Khan slammed Sidharth for his statement on Shehnaaz. “Boyfriend banaane aayi hai , tere ko koi milega bhi nahi , these r just few things said to shehnaz .... waah re Dosti !!!! So much respecting women !,'' she wrote on Twitter.

While talking to Shehnaaz, Sidharth told her that she had come to the Bigg Boss house to make boyfriends. When she raised her objection, he said, “Nahi, tere to ban jaate hain har jagah (Not just here, you happen to make boyfriends everywhere you go).”

Earlier, the actor had told her that he has a different kind of attachment with her. “Tere saath attachment hai, alag si. Kisi insaan k saath aisi nahi rahi hai Aur wo aisi attachment jaisi meri ciggarrate k saath hai, Mereko pata hai problem de rahi hai par mai ja k pita hun (There is a different kind of attachment with you, it is like that with cigarettes. Despite knowing it is harmful for me, I smoke),'' he had said.