Bigg Boss 13: Girls enjoy in pool because why should boys have all the fun? Watch promo

Bigg Boss 13 has been the source of full-fledged entertainment- all thanks to the bundle of interesting celebrity contestants. Be it fights over food or during the task, the housemates leave no stone unturned in making the show an interesting watch. Yet again an interesting part of the show came when everyone especially the girl gang decided to step inside the pool to have some fun-sessions. Mahira Sharma, Shehnaz Gill, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, and Arti Singh were spotted having a gala time in water.

The official account of Colors TV shared the video in which the girls along with Siddhartha Dey and Paras Chhabra on the other side were seen having a lot of fun. Devoleena tries to pull Arti's leg who soon starts laughing aloud. Meanwhile, Shehnaaz is seen carrying Mahira inside the pool. Have a look:

Meanwhile, the host Salman Khan will be seen announcing the name of the evicted contestant in tonight's episode. A promo on social media shows the agitated star shouting at the contestants. See a glimpse:

