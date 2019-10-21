Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai's boyfriend Arhaan Khan comments on her journey and spat with Sidharth Shukla

The last quarter of the year is dedicated to the reality show Bigg Boss. This year too the thirteenth season began with a bang with a lot of celebrity contestants entering the show but even before the show began various controversies surrounding the show -- one of which was Rashami Desai and alleged boyfriend Arhaan Khan's marriage in the show. However, the TV actress on the very first day made it clear that the reports are false. Well now her partner has come forward and spoken up about her journey so far and also about the spat with Sidharth Shukla.

Talking to TOI, Arhaan squashed the rumors of them getting married and said that the two are not even dating each other. He spoke about Rashami's journey so far and said, "I think she is doing very well. I am very proud of her. She is showing her real side which people are liking it. As a viewer, I feel she is playing the game with a lot of dignity and grace. The person Rashami is you won't get to see any dirty politics from her side. She is playing very good."

The hot discussion going on these days is about what happened between former co-stars Rashami and Sidharth as the two are seen fighting with each other in the show. Speaking about the same, Arhaan said, "It is a reality show and you can't hide your real self inside the house. Everyone is different in real life and they are coming across the way they are. Whether it is Rashami or any on else. Paras, Asim, Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaz everyone is coming across the way they are. Their real side is exposed through this show."

