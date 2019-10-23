Bigg Boss 13: Siddharth Shukla’s Balika Vadhu co-star Sheetal Khandal accuses him of sexual harassment

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Siddharth Shukla’s co-star accuses him of sexual harassment

Siddharth Shukla has been ruling the headlines ever since he got locked in the Bigg Boss 13 house. His verbal spat with Rashami Desai and other housemates often term him as the ‘Angry Young Man’ of the house. While Rashami has already accused him of being manipulative and arrogant in the house, it looks like she is not the only one who has issues with him. Siddharth’s Balika Vadhu co-star Sheetal Khandal has also accused him of sexual harassment and touching her inappropriately.

Sheetal appeared to be very angry with Siddharth and lashed out at him during a recent interview. The actress questioned him for taking a stand for Arti Singh in Bigg Boss 13 when he himself makes sexist remarks on women. During an interview with IWM Buzz, Sheetal revealed that Siddharth is trying to portray an image in the show that he respects women but in reality, he has a different face.

She said, "I myself have been victim of his sexist behavior when we were working together in Balika Vadhu. He has tried on many girls, you know what I mean. He would not only touch me inappropriately, but would often use very crude double meaning language. All this annoyed me a lot, but being new in the industry, I was hesitant to complain. Eventually, I gathered enough courage to approach the production house. Sadly, they did not bother much; rather, word soon reached Shukla, who then started venting his anger by refusing to shoot with me.”

Sheetal also revealed that her co-actors asked her to forget the old things and be friends with Siddharth Shukla as it was in the interest of the show. She even agreed but later, the actor started doing the same things which irked her. She said, “Siddharth, being a very egoistic person, does not brook anyone saying no to his bidding. And if you risk going against him, he behaves very rudely, as can be seen in Bigg Boss, especially with Rashami Desai.”

Well, fans have witnessed the same attitude of Siddharth Shukla in Bigg Boss 13 as well, especially with Rashami Desai. It takes only seconds for him to lash out in anger and scream on his co-housemates.

