Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz says 'I hate you' to Sidharth after he chooses Arti over her, watch video

Is this the end of Sidnaaz? Shehnaaz Kaur Gill is extremely upset that Sidharth Shukla saved Arti Singh from this week's nomination and not her in Bigg Boss 13 episode last night. As soon as Sidharth took Arti’s name, Sana was seen crying and telling Paras and Mahira that she is extremely hurt by Sid’s decision. Now, Shehnaaz will be seen getting all the more upset and aggressive in tonight’s episode.

In the latest promo released by Colors TV, Shehnaaz is seen saying ‘I hate you’ to Sidharth Shukla. She also goes on to lock horns with Arti who tells her that she shouldn’t behave like this as it is making her look as if she is the one who is coming in between her and Sid’s relationship. The fight soon escalates and Shehnaaz can be heard saying “Why do I need to be jealous of you?”. Watch the Bigg Boss 13 promo here:

Meanwhile, tonight’s episode will also see another fight between Rashami Desai and Mahira Sharma. The TV actresses can be heard raising their voices over kitchen duties in the Bigg Boss 13 house.

Coming back to Sidharth and Shehnaaz, the relationship between the two seems to have taken a back foot for the past few episodes of the reality show. Sidharth made it clear that he doesn’t like a person like Shehnaaz and also said that if she can’t be loyal to her own family then how can she prove her loyalty to others.

Bigg Boss 13 airs on Colors TV Monday to Friday at 10: 30 pm and, during weekends you can watch the show at 9 pm.

