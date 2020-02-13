Bigg Boss 13’s Shehnaaz Kaur Gill to get married on national television in ‘Mujhse Shaadi Karoge’. Watch promo

Image Source : TWITTER Bigg Boss 13’s Shehnaaz Kaur Gill to get married on national television in ‘Mujhse Shaadi Karoge’

The much-awaited news of who is getting married in Colors’ new show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge is finally out. Ever since Bigg Boss 13 host and Bollywood superstar Salman Khan had announced that one of the contestants of Bigg Boss 13 will have a ‘swayamvar’ soon after the curtain falls for the controversial reality show, fans were speculating about the name. On Thursday, the channel has announced that Shehnaaz Kaur Gill aka Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif will choose a suitor for herself on national television in the show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge.

The channel released a promo in which Bigg Boss is seen telling Shehnaaz that they are getting many ‘rishtas’ for her because of her entertaining personality on Bigg Boss 13. Later, she is seen telling the other housemates that she is getting married and hand them the wedding invite. She is also seen telling them to witness her ‘swayamvar’ on 17th February. Check out the video here-

Reportedly, it is said that not just Shehnaaz but the makers have roped in Paras Chhabra as well for the show. The report states, “Maniesh Paul will host the audition rounds, during which the suitors for Shehnaz and Paras will be zeroed in. The makers have also approached Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla to help Maniesh finalise the 12 suitors, as they have lived with the two inmates and know them well.”

In the show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, Shehnaaz and Paras will be locked inside a house with six suitors each and it is up to them if they will get married by the end of the show or not.

Aa rahi hai saal ki sabse badi shaadi, lekar extra tadka only on #Colors. 17 Feb. se hoga dhamaal, Mon-Fri raat 10:30 baje.#StayTuned pic.twitter.com/BWw1MnOL1w — COLORS (@ColorsTV) February 13, 2020

