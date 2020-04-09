Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Jariwala says Shehnaaz Gill's feelings for Sidharth Shukla is one-sided

Bigg Boss 13 has come to an end and fans really miss watching Shehnaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla's cute chemistry. This season of the show became one of the most loved seasons and one big reason behind it was Sidharth and Shehnaz's bond inside the Bigg Boss house. #SidNaaz was one of the biggest trends on social media. The two started off by becoming friends inside the house in the second week and soon the bond grew. Their relationship inside the Bigg Boss house was nothing less than a roller coaster. Now, co-contestant Shefali Jariwala has expressed her opinion on Sidnaaz.

In an interaction with BollywoodLife, the Kaanta Laga girl stated that she feels that Shehnaaz’s feeling for the BB13 winner is just one sided. Although she was all praises for SidNaaz’s chemistry, she emphasised that Sidharth loves Shehnaaz but only as a child and also as a friend. Shefali also mentioned that Salman Khan had even given them a reality check on the show.

“Of course bahut acchi hai, but problem yehi hai ki pyaar ek tarfa (Yes, it is very sweet but sadly it is one-sided). Aur maine hamesha se maintain kiya tha (I had always maintained this stance) because I know Sidharth, he loves Sana, he loves Sana as a child, as a friend but what Sana didn’t realise there is ki woh Sidharth se pyar karne lagi aur yeh unko realise karwaya tha Salman sir ne (Sana didn’t realise that she was in love with Sidharth and it was Salman who made her realise it). So, they are great together, dekho pyaar jo hota haina do dosto ke bich mein bhi hota hai toh pyaar, pyaar hota hai. (Even if it happens between two friends, love is always love)", Shefali Jariwala said.

While Shehnaaz has never hidden her feelings for Sidharth, the latter has called her a “dear friend”. Defining his relationship with Shehnaaz, Sidharth had told IANS: “She’s a dear friend.” Talking about the bond, he had added, “Knowing someone when you are locked up inside the house versus outside is very different. The bond however is still the same as we still meet each other the same way we were inside the house.”

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page