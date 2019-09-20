Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan to launch reality show on Mumbai metro? See deets

The popular reality show Bigg Boss 13 is soon going to kickstart on the small screens from September 29. While the makers doing their level best to make the premiere as well as the show interesting, another update has left the fans wondering. A report in Spotboye states that the makers are planning to make superstar Salman Khan promote the show on the Mumbai metro. Previously, the promotions have taken in various places like Goa, Lonavla etc and this time it’s going to take place at a metro station.

The show is known for its controversial tactics and this time the makers are planning to make the show even more exciting by bringing only the celebrity contestants inside the house. The latest reports of Spotboye state that the team is in discussions to bring the actor on the Mumbai Metro to launch the show where the media will also be present. This will be for the first time that any show launch event will take place at a metro station. Looking at the current situation where the topic of the metro in Mumbai is most talked about, it will be an interesting angle to keep everyone hooked to the show.

Meanwhile, a lot of promos have been released by the makers, but the recent ones confirm the entry of Television actors Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Sidharth Shukla. Have a look:

Talking about the contestant’s names of Chunky Pandey, Vijender Singh, Dayanand Shetty, Mahika Sharma, Meghna Malik, Pavitra Punia and Aarti Singh etc are doing rounds on the internet.

