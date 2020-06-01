Bigg Boss 13's Hindustani Bhau files police complaint against Ekta Kapoor for 'disrespecting Indian army'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@HINDUSTANIBHAU Bigg Boss 13's Hindustani Bhau files police complaint against Ekta Kapoor, here's why

Vikas Pathak aka Hindustani Bhau of Bigg Boss 13 fame, has filed a police complaint against TV producer Ekta Kapoor and her mother Shobha Kapoor. He claims that in one of Ekta Kapoor's web series, there is a particular 'vulgar scene' that disrespects the Indian Army. The internet sensation took to Instagram and shared a video from outside Mumbai's Khar Police station saying that he has filed the complaint against her 'for disprecting our indian military, national emblem, colonel tag and defaming our country'.

In another video, he said that either Ekta Kapoor or Shobha Kapoor should apologize to the Indian army.

The police complaint comes a day after he said that he was going to expose a big Bollywood celebrity.

Hindustani Bhau is known for his controversial videos and opinions on social media. When he entered the Bigg Boss 13 house, a lot of people were of the opinion that the verbal abuses might increase but the contestant proved everyone wrong. Bhau became of the most loved contestants on the show not just by the housemates but viewers, too.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage