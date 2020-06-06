Image Source : INSTA/ARTI SINGH, BHARTI SINGH Bigg Boss 13's Arti Singh shares fun dance video from Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's wedding

TV actress Arti Singh, who has been making huge headlines for her amazing transformation during the lockdown, shared a throwback video from Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's wedding. In the video, the Bigg Boss 13 contestant can be seen dancing to the tunes of Govinda's song along with her brother Krushna Abhishek and sister-in-law Kashmeera Shah. Taking to Instagram, Arti Singh shared the video and wrote, "I still remember this was bharti and harsh wedding and we were goin towards the room and jate jate we couldn't stop dancing ....... cant wiat to do this again after lockdown... @kashmera1 @krushna30".

Bharti and Harsh got married in Goa on December 3 in 2017. The wedding and pre-wedding functions were attended by several celebrities from the telly world.

Meanwhile, Arti Singh has been giving us serious fitness goals amid the coronavirus lockdown. The actress looks better than ever before and her, recent Instagram pictures are proof.

Post Bigg Boss 13, Arti Singh eels she has come out as a better person and has learnt to never share her weakness with anybody except her family and close friends. While Arti did not win the show, the actress is happy that her friend Sidharth Shukla emerged as the winner.

