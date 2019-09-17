Bigg Boss 13: Rashmi Desai planning to marry boyfriend Arhaan Khan inside the house?

Salman Khan hosted reality show Bigg Boss 13 is going to hit your Television screens from September 29. After facing a major backlash in season 12, the makers finally decided to get along only the celebrities and no commoners this time. Amongst a lot of names doing rounds on the internet as the contestants, one is that of TV actress Rashmi Desai who rose to fame through her role of Tapasya she played in Uttaran. But not alone, there are reports that say that she will be making her way to the show along with her alleged boyfriend Arhaan Khan.

This is not the first time when a couple will be entering the show as previously too various real-life couples like Keith Sequeira-Rochelle Rao, Apurva Agnihotri-Shilpa Saklani have taken part. However, a very interesting update about this couple has been doing round claiming that the two will tie the knot inside the house. It isn’t confirmed yet either from the makers' side or from the actors. The two met each other in 2017 but came close during Prince Narula & Yuvika Chaudhary's wedding after which they started dating.

Previously too, weddings has taken place inside the Bigg Boss house. During the fourth season actress, Sara Khan got married to her boyfriend Ali Merchant but later the two got divorced. Later in the tenth season, Bhojpuri actress Monalisa married beau Vikrant Singh Rajput in the show itself.

Sara and Ali's wedding in Bigg Boss

Monalisa and Vikrant's wedding in Bigg Boss

Many promos have been released by the makers that seem promising and leaves the fans with a hope of a masaledaar season this year. Have a look:

