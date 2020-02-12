‘What is your relationship with Rashami Desai?’ Rajat Sharma asks Sidharth Shukla in Bigg Boss 13

Image Source : TWITTER Rajat Sharma questions Sidharth Shukla in Bigg Boss 13

India TV Chairman and Editor-In-chief Rajat Sharma graced the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 13 and grilled the housemates in his signature Aap Ki Adalat style. As he tossed his fiery questions to the contestants Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, Shehnaaz Gill, Arti Singh, Asim Riaz, Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma, they went candid about their fights as well as personal lives. One of the most talked-about love-hate relationship in the show has been of Sidharth and Rashami who have starred in the show Dil De Dil Tak. While their on-screen chemistry had been loved by the fans, offscreen they haven’t shown much love for each other.

Rajat Sharma asked the two TV stars about their relationship and Sidharth revealed how he had liked Rashami until the day he read an article about his behavior on the sets of the show they were doing together. Sidharth said, “I really liked Rashami a lot. Then, an article appeared where it was written how problematic I am on sets. All those problems were Rashami’s. The production guys told me Rashami creates all these problems, how are these attributed to you?”

When asked about his relationship status with Rashami, Sidharth said, “Rashami ki relationships to har mahine badalti hain.” Reacting to this, Rashami intervened and stated that she will answer Sidharth in equal measure, if he will taunt her, he will get the same back on him. She also revealed that the two were very good friends at one point in time but that was for a very short period of time. Sidharth concludes that his relationship with Rashami is just that they are 'coexisting'.

Not just about Rashami, Rajat Sharma also questioned Sidharth Shukla about his ‘uncontrolled’ aggression in the house and his bond with fellow contestant Shehnaaz Gill. SidNaaz, as fans like to call them, is a popular term on social media and the two housemates enjoy a huge fan base together. Rajat Sharma asked Sidharth about the bond and he clarified that he feels the most comfortable with her and they will see how their relationship will turn out to be after they are out of the Bigg Boss 13 house.

