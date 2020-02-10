Rajat Sharma will ask Salman Khan, housemates these questions on Bigg Boss 13

India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma is set to appear on Monday's episode of 'Bigg Boss 13', wherein he will grill the host of the show, superstar Salman Khan and the contestants on issues that have kept the drama quotient of the season very high.

Neither Salman Khan nor the housmates will have it easy when Rajat Sharma asks them questions the entire country wants to know the answers to -- in his inimitable 'Aap Ki Adalat' style.

Sidharth Shukla, one of the most popular contestants this season, will have to provide "logic" to his uncontrolled aggression that often results in his uncivil behaviour towards women.

And was Asim Riaz's continuous confession of love for co-contestant Himanshi Khurana responsible for her parting ways with her boyfriend of nine years? He will have to answer this.

Even Shehnaaz Kaur Gill's cuteness will not come in handy when she is asked about her flippant nature.

Rashami Desai will have to answer questions on her disturbed personal life with respect to Arhaan Khan, and the hatred she harbours for Sidharth Shukla.

Arti Singh, Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma will also be asked a few uncomfortable questions.

All this and much more will unfold on Monday's episode, making explosive, and interesting. DO NOT forget to watch it on Colors TV at 10.30 pm and any time on Voot app.