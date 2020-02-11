Bigg Boss 13: Rajat Sharma's questions expose Rashami Desai's 'back-bitching' in front of housemates

India TV Chairman and Editor-In-Chief Rajat Sharma questioned Rashami Desain in Aap Ki Adalat in Bigg Boss 13

India TV Chairman and Editor-In-Chief Rajat Sharma entered the Bigg Boss 13 house to grill the housemates with his tough questions in Aap Ki Adalat in the Bigg Boss house. The first contestant to face Rajat Sharma's questions was Rashami Desai. The first accusation on Rashami in Aap Ki Adalat was that she has been a coward in the Bigg Boss house and failed to take any sad if she didn't get support from other people. Rashami clarified that she chooses to keep mum to avoid unnecessary conflicts and is not a coward.

Rashami was also asked about her back-bitching habit in the house. Rajat Sharma showed her video clips where she was seen talking about Arti Singh, Sidharth Shukla, and Mahira Sharma behind their back. Rashami defended herself and said that she thinks that it's not back bitching when it's in front of the camera and she has told Arti what she thinks about her.

She was next questioned about her equation with Arhaan Khan. Rashami clarified that she is not taking her relationship forward with Arhaan as he hasn't been clear about his past life with her. Rashami also mentioned an incident where Himanshi told her that Arhaan met her outside the house and said that his friends ask him to stay from Rashami as she is not a right girl. Rashami added that this incident hurt her.

Rajat Sharma also asked Rashami about her relationship with Sidharth Shukla and the past. He mentioned kids from Rashami’s family bonded with Sidharth Shukla when they entered the house and Sidharth too was talking about them.

Speaking about Sidharth, Rashami said that he is a 10-year-old kid in a big body. Rashami also recalled how he interfered in the creatives of their serial shoot. Rashami said that she finds Sidharth to be a control freak who remains irritated most of the time. Rashami tells that Sidharth had come to visit her through Arti Singh as he wanted to apologize. Sidharth, on the other hand, looks confused about Rashami’s answers.