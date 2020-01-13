Bigg Boss 13 Promo: Shehnaaz is madly in love with Sidharth and wants him to say 'I love you too'

Love them or hate them, but you cannot ignore them. Yes, we are talking about Bigg Boss 13 stars Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill whose cute chemistry has won the hearts of their fans. However, in last night's Weekend Ka Vaar episode, we saw how the host Salman Khan reprimanded Shehnaaz for her immature behaviour and even asked the Dil Se Dil Tak actor to stay alert as she has fallen in love with him. He even said that the Punjabi singer is getting too possessive and crazy about him.

Well, it seems that we heard yesterday is all true as per a new promo shared by the makers show Sana saying 'I love you' too him. Not only this, she even slaps him and asks him to respond to her and say 'I love you too' in return. In the extended video, Shehnaaz is seen saying that she is here to win him and not the show and not only this, she further said that she wants to love him so much that he will have a tough time outside. Have a look:

Looking at the promo, it seems as if she has really fallen in love with Sidharth!

Talking about tonight's episode, the fans will witness Salman scolding Sana for behaving immaturely. Not only this, actress Hina Khan will be seen entering the show for the third time. She will not only promote her upcoming web show Damaged 2 but will also indulge in the 'BB Elite Club.'

