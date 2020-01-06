Monday, January 06, 2020
     
Bigg Boss 13 Promo: Shehnaaz Gill slaps Sidharth Shukla while Madhurima hurls 'chappal' at Vishal Aditya Singh

Monday episode of Bigg Boss 13 is going to witness physical brawl between Shehnaaz Gill-Sidharth Shukla and Madhurima Tuli-Vishal Aditya Singh. Watch promo.

New Delhi Published on: January 06, 2020 13:30 IST
Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill slaps Sidharth Shukla while Madhurima hurls 'chappal' at Vishal Aditya Singh

Reality show Bigg Boss 13 is enjoying a great response on the TRP charts. The show has been termed as a hit one because of many tactics, one of which has been the cute chemistry between Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. Their adorable moments in every episode of the show leaves fans amazed so much so that they have even given the name of #SidNaaz. However, it seems as if their friendship will hit the rocks in tonight's episode of the show where the Punjabi singer will be seen slapping him hard on his face for irritating her. Not only them, but even Madhurima Tuli will be seen hurling her slipper on ex-boyfriend Vishal Aditya Singh in a fit of rage.

In a new promo for Monday's episode that has been shared by the makers, Sana is seen giving a blow with the palm of the hand on Shukla's face. The reason why she did the same is unknown but it seems as if it all happened when he irritated the latter by comparing her to Mhaira Sharma after which she starts yelling and even hits herself. The fight increases and she slaps him twice leaving him shocked.

Talking about Madhurima and Vishal, they were even seen fighting during which she flings her slippers over him that made him lose his control and he rushed to the confession room. Bigg Boss laters announce that the two have the option of leaving the show if they wish. Check out:

The incident that happened with Shehnaaz and Sidharth saw a response by the Netizen on social media who took the side of the singer who has always been with the actor. Check out how people reacted on Twitter.

What do you feel about the same? 

