Bigg Boss 13 Promo: Shehnaaz Gill slaps Sidharth Shukla while Madhurima hurls 'chappal' at Vishal Aditya Singh

Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill slaps Sidharth Shukla while Madhurima hurls 'chappal' at Vishal Aditya Singh

Reality show Bigg Boss 13 is enjoying a great response on the TRP charts. The show has been termed as a hit one because of many tactics, one of which has been the cute chemistry between Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. Their adorable moments in every episode of the show leaves fans amazed so much so that they have even given the name of #SidNaaz. However, it seems as if their friendship will hit the rocks in tonight's episode of the show where the Punjabi singer will be seen slapping him hard on his face for irritating her. Not only them, but even Madhurima Tuli will be seen hurling her slipper on ex-boyfriend Vishal Aditya Singh in a fit of rage.

In a new promo for Monday's episode that has been shared by the makers, Sana is seen giving a blow with the palm of the hand on Shukla's face. The reason why she did the same is unknown but it seems as if it all happened when he irritated the latter by comparing her to Mhaira Sharma after which she starts yelling and even hits herself. The fight increases and she slaps him twice leaving him shocked.

Talking about Madhurima and Vishal, they were even seen fighting during which she flings her slippers over him that made him lose his control and he rushed to the confession room. Bigg Boss laters announce that the two have the option of leaving the show if they wish. Check out:

The incident that happened with Shehnaaz and Sidharth saw a response by the Netizen on social media who took the side of the singer who has always been with the actor. Check out how people reacted on Twitter.

why always #ShehnaazGill ki kyu mnaye sid ko. why alwys sid is not taking stand for #ShehnaazGill

why yr why

sana plz ab to apni game khelo yr plz bht ho gya mnana kitna mnaogi kisi ko tum kitna batao hume??

i always support u baby #ShehnaazGill — FŁÏPPĘŔ PŔÊÊŤ #ShehnaazGill💞 (@OfSidnaaz) January 5, 2020

She did right😡.. Sid should not do soo much😡😡.. How much can someone ignore and then too jealousy from mahira😣. #ShehnaazGill — Aditi Anand Mogaveera (@AditiMogaveera) January 5, 2020

Now I am done with sidharth.

Shehnaaz has been with him from 1st week. From 2-3 week he is been behaving strange with shehnaaz just for be with paras. Go dude, shehnaaz is more strong than paras. If you had played with her only. Ur game would have been better. #ShehnaazGill — Namrata (@Namrata71054566) January 5, 2020

Mujhe to @sidharth_shukla fattu lagta hai abb paras mahira ki chaat raha hai only one contestant who is playing alone is #ShehnaazGill she is taking stand for ryt frnd ho ya dushaman dono ke liye — Akash Khairnar (@AkashKh76313151) January 5, 2020

I feel sana is going in depression and it's not good for her #ShehnaazGill

Ps. Dost ese ho toh dushmano ki zarurat nahi hai — Bhawna🦁flipper❤️ (@Bhawna49284714) January 5, 2020

#ShehnaazGill let chukla make an army of his buddhi ex girlfriends. You play your game baby. World is supporting you and loving you. Even our @BeingSalmanKhan supports you — almas malik (@almasmalik) January 5, 2020

#ShehnaazGill sana is best in bb house..she is strong..but she needs our support too...so guys plzz support sana#shehnaaz gill 🙏❤️ — Bandu (@Bandu53569275) January 5, 2020

What do you feel about the same?

