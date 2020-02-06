Bigg Boss 13 Promo: Shehnaaz Gill, Paras Chhabra's fight takes an aggressive turn, courtesy Rashami Desai

Just a few days are left for the announcement of Bigg Boss 13 winner to be announced and the excitement of the fans are a super high level. Apart from that, the feeling of competitiveness in the game can be seen amongst every contestant is visible. Each and every one of them is trying their level best to fix their place in the top five and in the wake of the same some more drama is going to unfold inside the house tonight. As per the latest promo that has been shared by the channel, the contestants can be seen getting aggressive during the immunity task especially Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma, and Shehnaaz Gill.

In the preview, the three of them are seen sitting inside their shells while Rashami Desai becomes the 'sanchalak.' It seems as if the task will be about the contestant who sits inside for the longest time while others try to get them out. Sana plans it out with Desai to get Mahira and Paras out of the game and this is what happens next. Soon Paras gets infuriated and starts throwing masalas, powder and all sorts of things on Shehnaaz's face to get her out but when his tactics failed he turns all the shells upside down to get the task 'radd' (cancelled).

Other equations in the house seem to change like that of Shehnaaz and Sidharth Shukla after the BB Press Conference task. Have a look:

