Bigg Boss 13 Promo: Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan give hilarious twist to Sidharth, Shehnaaz's chemistry

Last night's Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 13 saw the entry of some special guests in the house like Karan Singh, Grover, Gautam Gulati and Vindu Dara Singh. In tonight's episode too, the housemates will witness some more fun from celebrities Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan who will come to promote their upcoming film Love Aaj Kal. Not only will they indulge in a fun chat with everyone but will surprise everyone by enacting the popular pair of the house 'SidNaz' aka Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill.

The actors will mimic the two and will leave everyone roll on the floor laughing. Interestingly, Sara will play Shukla and Kartik will be mimicking Sana for the gig. A new promo of the upcoming episode doing rounds on the internet will give you an insight into what's going to happen inside. Have a look:

ALSO READ: Splitsvilla 12: Priyamvada Kant, Shrey Mittal's victory leaves Ashish Bhatia and Miesha Iyer devastated

In the last episode, we saw how Madhurima Tuli got evicted from the show after her infamous brawl with ex-boyfriend Vishal Aditya Singh during which she hit him up with a pan.

ALSO READ: Have you seen Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan's wedding card yet?

The upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar will also witness the announcement of the name of the evicted contestant by the host Salman Khan and will also show the fight between Rashami Desai and Mahira Sharma

ALSO READ: Is Natasa Stankovic's ex-boyfriend Aly Goni dating Naagin 4 actress Jasmin Bhasin?

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries