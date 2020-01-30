Bigg Boss 13 Promo: Kashmera calls Vikas Gupta 'flipper,' Shehbaz feels Paras Chhbara is 'Mahira ka pappu'

A new twist in the tale of Bigg Boss 13 was introduced when friends and family members of the housemates were brought back in the game. Well, thanks to the new members, the upcoming episode of the show will be filled with high voltage drama when many supporters will come at loggerheads with each other. It will be all because of the new task in which a team has to collect a maximum number of votes leading to which the new captain of the house will be decided. It will be during the same episode when Shehnaaz Gill's brother Shehbaz and Arti Singh's sister-in-law Kashmera Shah will have a fight with Paras Chhabra and Vikas Gupta respectively.

The task will make the supporters split into two. Vikas during the planning of the game asked everyone to play the game in a certain manner which infuriates Kashmera as she asks him not to dictate her since she is a bigger well-wisher for Arti than him. Later, a fight broke out between the two where she calls him the biggest 'flipper.' Watch it here:

Further in the game, another drama will unfold when a fight between Mahira, Paras and Shehnaaz’s brother Shehbaz will break out. The brother calls Paras ‘Mahira ka Pappu,’ which makes Chhabra furious. Mahira later goes up to Shehbaz and says, "Shehnaaz ko Bolu, Sidharth ka pappu? Tameez nahi hai baat karne ki.?"

Catch the glimpse here:

