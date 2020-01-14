Bigg Boss 13 Promo: Ex-lovers Shefali Jariwala, Sidharth Shukla lock themselves in bathroom to tease Shehnaaz

Bigg Boss 13 has been declared hit by the fans and the contestants have even rejoiced for the same in the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode that went by. But not only the show's popularity but also the bonding between Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla that caught everyone's attention-- even that of the host Salman Khan. In yesterday's episode, we saw how they both were seen sharing cozy moments in the bathroom as well as the bedroom. The Punjabi singer expressed her love to him and now it seems that Shukla's ex Shefali Jariwala is in a mood to tease her more for that.

A recent promo that has been shared by the makers show Sidharth and Sana sitting in the garden area when Shefali comes to have a chit chat. Gill reveals that she has fallen in love with him and asks her if he too does the same. Sidharth pokes fun at Sana and tells her that he and Shefali have been in love from many years. He even tells that now they don't have to meet late at night in the washroom as they are openly declaring their love. Sana gives them a task to go to the washroom if they are brave and they do just the same. The two ex-lovers pretend to get cosy while Shehnaaz puts her ears to the door to listen to what is happening inside. She says, "Sidharth merko pata hai tune kiss kari. Tera Zyada ho raha hai. Ab Bahar aaja."

ALSO READ: Thoko Taali! Navjot Singh Sidhu returning to The Kapil Sharma Show for Shilpa Shetty's episode? Here's a twist

How will Shehnaaz react to their gig?

Meanwhile, Hina Khan will announce the winner of BB Elite Club from amongst Sana and Asim Riaz tonight.

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries