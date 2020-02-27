Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra slams ex-girlfriend Akanksha Puri for 'faking' heartbreak

Paras Chhabra announced his separation with Akanksha Puri on Bigg Boss 13

Bigg Boss 13 finalist Paras Chhabra's love life attracted a lot of eyeballs during the show, his closeness with Mahira Sharma was much talked about but things took an ugly turn when his girlfriend of that time Akanksha Puri came in the picture. Paras was criticized for hiding his relationship and growing closeness with Mahira despite being in a relationship. It was during the show that Paras announced his separation with Akanksha. Now, in a recent interview with SpotBoye, Paras has slammed his ex-girlfriend and said that she looked stupid in her interview where she talked about her breakup.

Paras added that while talking about her heartbreak in the video, Akanksha made sure to get her make up right. When he asked he he met Aknksha after Bigg Boss 13, paras said, "“Jo bina mile itni baat kar raha hai, woh milne ke baad aur kitni baat karega So, it’s better she stays away from me."

He added “If it was my strategy and she knew about it, then why has she reacted this way? If it was a planned thing toh aisa reaction aana hi nahi chahiye tha . Aur jo cheez planned nahi thi usse planned dikhakar aap kya prove karna chah rahe ho? In fact, I was laughing at her video interview, where she is behaving all heartbroken due to our breakup and while doing that, she has heavy makeup on - how stupid was that looking!

Paras also refuted Akanksa's claims that he wanted to marry her after Bigg Boss but it she who asked him to focus on career. “I really don’t know what all she has spoken behind me. If I would have made any such commitment to her family then they must have surely come ahead to talk about it. But after whatever I saw in the video where she is talking all nasty things about me, even if I would have told her family that I’ll marry her, I wouldn’t have.” Paras said.

Paras also revealed that he will soon be covering his wrist tattoo that has Aknkasha's name. Paras claimed that he hasn't got time to get it covered and he will soon do it.