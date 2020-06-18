Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AKANKSHAPURI Bigg Boss 13 fame Paras Chhabra replaced ex-girlfriend Akanksha Puri's tattoo with Bigg Boss eye? Find out

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra and ex-girlfriend Akanksha Puri's relationship was the hottest topic of discussion ever since the beginning of the reality show. After the entry of the 'sanskari playboy' in Salman Khan's reality show, it came to light that things were not going well between the two and they were up for a breakup. However, the splitsville did not happen because of the show. The actor's closeness with Mahira Sharma was the last nail to the coffin after which both of them decided to call it quits without giving further clarification. But what remained in everyone's attention was Paras's tattoo on his wrist which included the name of his ex. Previously while speaking about the same he said that it got delayed due to the beginning of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge and then lockdown. Well now, it seems as if he has finally got rid of the same and now has a new one which has a BB connection.

Yes, that's true! Paras, himself spoke about his decision in an interview with TOI and shared that he has now got the tattoo of Bigg Boss's eye in its place. Paras said, "I want to break free from my previous relationship and any memory attached to it. That’s why I decided to modify the tattoo. I don’t think I will get a name inked on my body anymore."

Talking about the new one, he exclaimed, "Bigg Boss has given me a lot and I feel a strong connection with the show. During my stay inside the house, I learnt about a lot of things that were happening outside on the personal front. Bigg Boss ki aankh ne meri aankh khol di. That’s why I decided to get the famous eye inked on my wrist in place of my old tattoo. I shared the idea with tattoo artiste Nipul Solanki and he made the sketch for me. It took me two hours to modify the tattoo."

Akanksha, who even got her tattoo modified in February this year while talking about Paras' decision said, "I don’t think it holds any importance in my life. I don’t wish to comment on it."

Well, that's that for the two of them now!

