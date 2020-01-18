Bigg Boss 13's Paras Chhabra had plans of marrying girlfriend Akanksha in 2020, now she wants him to wait

Bigg Boss 13's Paras Chhabra with his girlfriend Akanksha Puri

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra might be hitting the headlines for his cosy moments with fellow contestant Mahira Sharma in the house, but at one point of time, he apparently had plans of tying the knot with his girlfriend Akanksha Puri. The lovebirds wanted to get married in 2020 itself. Initially, Paras even flirted with Shehnaaz Gill, who is now making the news for her relationship with Sidharth Shukla.

Talking about marriage plans, Akanksha told Mumbai Mirror that Paras didn't want to delay their wedding. She said that there are things to be cleared once he gets out of the house. So, she is just waiting and is prepared for everything.

When she was asked about their marriage in 2020, Akanksha said, ''Maybe. Let’s see. I’m not sure. I’m just waiting for him to come out (of the Bigg Boss house). There are a lot of things that I need to clear. If I go inside the house and talk to him about these things, he is not going to give me an exact answer as he will still be in the game. So, I’m just waiting. Let’s see where it takes us. I’m prepared for everything''.

Adding further, she said, ''We had plans. That was the last conversation Paras and I had just before he entered his vanity (van). He was keen that we shouldn’t delay anymore and that it should happen soon (after the show is over). He was very happy. But I was somebody who said that you first come out then we’ll talk about it. I think this is his time. I want him to focus on his work as he has really waited for this for a long time. Right now, these things can wait.”

Akanksha added that she is upset with Paras. Though she knows these things are a part of the game but she will not be able to take it. "There are a few things which he has done that have really upset me about. He has lied about a few things. I know it is a part of his game but I didn't like it. I take a lot of pride in myself and I am a very strong person, so if anybody is calling me weak or someone who keeps crying, I'll not be able to take it," she added.

In a recent episode, Mahira's mother was seen in the Bigg Boss house as a guest. She had asked Paras not to kiss her daughter that he often does. Akanksha found it cute and said she wonders why people are taking it in a wrong way. "The way she said it was very cute and I don't find anything wrong in it. I don't know why people are taking it in a wrong way," Akanksha said.