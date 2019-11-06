Wednesday, November 06, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Tv News
  5. Bigg Boss 13 November 6 LIVE UPDATES: Shehnaaz Gill misses her 'dost' Sidharth Shukla
Live now

Bigg Boss 13 November 6 LIVE UPDATES: Shehnaaz Gill misses her 'dost' Sidharth Shukla

Bigg Boss 13 November 6th episode saw the punishment which Sidharth Shukla got after getting aggressive with Mahira Sharma later which Shehnaaz Gill was seen getting emotional over her broken friendship.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: November 06, 2019 22:20 IST
Bigg Boss 13 November 6 LIVE UPDATES: Shehnaaz Gill misses her 'dost' Sidharth Shukla

Bigg Boss 13 November 6 LIVE UPDATES: Shehnaaz Gill misses her 'dost' Sidharth Shukla

The popular reality show Bigg Boss 13 is witnessing a high-voltage drama after the entry of the wildcard contestants. The contestants were introduced with the 'Bigg Boss Transportation Services' where the housemates were divided into two teams. During the same, Sidharth Shukla got too aggressive resulting in which Mahira Sharma got hurt. Bigg Boss punished him later which Shehnaaz Gill was seen talking to various contestants about her broken friendship with the actor.  Catch the full drama from inside the Bigg Boss house through the LIVE updates. 

Have a look:

 

Bigg boss 13

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryRakul Preet Singh wants people to see her versatility Next Story  