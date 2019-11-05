Bigg Boss 13 November 5 HIGHLIGHTS: Sidharth Shukla gets 'be-ghar' after hitting Mahira Sharma

Bigg Boss 13 November 5 LIVE UPDATES: Sidharth Shukla gets 'be-ghar' after hitting Mahira Sharma

The popular reality show Bigg Boss 13 saw a new week after its first finale when wildcard contestants made their way into the house-- resulting in a change in various equations. The November 5th episode of the show was a sure-shot entertaining one and the highlight of the same being the sudden eviction of Sidharth Shukla after his aggressive behaviour with Mahira Sharma in this season's first captaincy task called the 'Bigg Boss Transportation Services.' Not only this, other fights also happened between Asim Riaz and Arhaan Khan over chapatis.

Want to know what happened inside the Bigg Boss house? Catch the HIGHLIGHTS of November 5th episode here: