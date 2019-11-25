Bigg Boss 13 November 25 LIVE UPDATES: Housemates paint the house red with their romance

After a tough week in the reality show Bigg Boss 13, the fans will now witness the romantic sides of various contestants. Yes, the house will transform into a shooting place where Paras Chabra and Shehnaaz Gill will turn directors and will shoot Mahira Sharma-Vishal Aditya Singh and Rashami Desai-Sidharth Shukla's love angle in a video. Not only this, even Asim will be seen humming the song 'Naa Tum Jaano Naa Hum' for Himanshi Khurana. Want to know what happened inside the BB13 house tonight?

Check out the LIVE updates here:

