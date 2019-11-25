Monday, November 25, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Tv News
  5. Bigg Boss 13 November 25 LIVE UPDATES: Housemates paint the house red with their romance
Live now

Bigg Boss 13 November 25 LIVE UPDATES: Housemates paint the house red with their romance

Bigg Boss 13 housemates including Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, Mahira Sharma, Vishal Aditya Singh indulge in a fun task of making a romantic video on November 25th.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: November 25, 2019 21:45 IST
Bigg Boss 13 November 25 LIVE UPDATES: Housemates paint the house red with their romance

Bigg Boss 13 November 25 LIVE UPDATES: Housemates paint the house red with their romance

After a tough week in the reality show Bigg Boss 13, the fans will now witness the romantic sides of various contestants. Yes, the house will transform into a shooting place where Paras Chabra and Shehnaaz Gill will turn directors and will shoot Mahira Sharma-Vishal Aditya Singh and Rashami Desai-Sidharth Shukla's love angle in a video. Not only this, even Asim will be seen humming the song 'Naa Tum Jaano Naa Hum' for Himanshi Khurana. Want to know what happened inside the BB13 house tonight? 

Check out the LIVE updates here:

 

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood UpdatesLatest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending NewsLatest Lifestyle News

Live updates : Bigg Boss 13 November 25 Live Updates

Auto Refresh
Refresh

Bigg boss 13

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryKasam Tere Pyaar Ki actor Aansh Arora gets clean chit in attempt-to-murder case