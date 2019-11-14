Thursday, November 14, 2019
     
  Bigg Boss 13 November 14 LIVE Updates: Sidharth, Asim at loggerheads, Bigg Boss announces luxury budget task
Bigg Boss 13 November 14 LIVE Updates: Sidharth, Asim at loggerheads, Bigg Boss announces luxury budget task

The fight between Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla will see a new height in tonight's Bigg Boss 13 episode.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: November 14, 2019 22:28 IST
Bigg Boss 13 November 14 LIVE Updates
Bigg Boss 13 November 14 LIVE Updates: Sidharth, Asim at loggerheads, Bigg Boss announces luxury budget task 

Once close friends, Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz's strongest bond has come to an end as the two are at loggerheads in the latest episode of "Bigg Boss 13", and are now going their separate ways. The fight between Asim and Shukla lit up when Asim gave up in the "Teen Rakshash Task". Sidharth expressed his disappointment at Asim, who on the other hand blamed Sidharth for not doing the task well from his end and block fellow contestant Arhaan Khan's tunnel. Asim was also seen criticizing Sidharth for patching up with contestant Shehnaz Kaur Gill. Asim and Sidharth have a one on one intense conversation about their differences and. In the upcoming episode, Asim will be seen trying to tell Sidharth that he doesn't listen to anyone else of his groupmates and he plays according to him.

Here are the LIVE Updates for Bigg Boss 13 November 14 Episode

Live updates : Bigg Boss 13 November 14 LIVE Updates

  • Nov 14, 2019 10:44 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Housemates wake up to Rang De Basanti song.

  • Nov 14, 2019 10:43 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Hindustani Bhau talks about Vishal Aditya Singh to Asim, Shehnaaz and Arti. He says that Vishal thinks himself to be very smart.

  • Nov 14, 2019 10:41 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Arti Singh breaks down

    Arti is seen crying while Devoleena and Rashami try to console her. Meanwhile, Shehnaz confronts Sidharth regarding his equation with Asim.

  • Nov 14, 2019 10:39 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Sidharth walks off

    Sidharth doesn't want to continue his talks with Asim and walks off towards the bedroom.

  • Nov 14, 2019 10:33 PM (IST) Posted by Shalu Singh

    Asim upset with Sidharth

    Good friends Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla are at loggerheads. Asim wants Sid to listen to others as well and shouldn't act like a dictator all the time. Asim says that Sidharth is jealous of him and knows that he is better and stronger than him. Sidharth also loses his cool and tells Asim to play his own game. Asim also complains that Sid should have stopped Vishal from coming out of the cave but he didn't. 

Bigg boss 13

