Bigg Boss 13 November 14 LIVE Updates: Sidharth, Asim at loggerheads, Bigg Boss announces luxury budget task

Once close friends, Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz's strongest bond has come to an end as the two are at loggerheads in the latest episode of "Bigg Boss 13", and are now going their separate ways. The fight between Asim and Shukla lit up when Asim gave up in the "Teen Rakshash Task". Sidharth expressed his disappointment at Asim, who on the other hand blamed Sidharth for not doing the task well from his end and block fellow contestant Arhaan Khan's tunnel. Asim was also seen criticizing Sidharth for patching up with contestant Shehnaz Kaur Gill. Asim and Sidharth have a one on one intense conversation about their differences and. In the upcoming episode, Asim will be seen trying to tell Sidharth that he doesn't listen to anyone else of his groupmates and he plays according to him.

Here are the LIVE Updates for Bigg Boss 13 November 14 Episode