  Bigg Boss 13 November 12 Episode LIVE Updates: Good friends Sidharth Shukla and Asim lock horns
Bigg Boss 13 November 12 Episode LIVE Updates: Good friends Sidharth Shukla and Asim lock horns

Asim is clearly upset about how soon Shukla changed his colours over Shehnaz in the latest Bigg Boss 13 episode.

New Delhi Updated on: November 12, 2019 22:52 IST
Bigg Boss 13 November 12 Episode LIVE Updates: Good friends Sidharth Shukla and Asim lock horns
Bigg Boss 13 November 12 Episode LIVE Updates: Good friends Sidharth Shukla and Asim lock horns

The dynamics in the Bigg Boss 13 house has been changing at a rapid speed. Good friends Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz will engage in a big fight today over Arti Singh. Asim accuses Siddharth Shukla of calling Shehnaz untrustworthy, and then giving her a hug and solving matters. Asim is clearly upset about how soon Shukla changed his colours over Shehnaz. In the latest episode, Siddharth and Shehnaz were seen sleeping while holding hands. Paras was also seen searching for Gill and observed how she held Shukla's hands and slept beside him, rather than stay with team Paras. Catch all the LIVE updates for Bigg Boss 13 November 12 Episode here:

  • Nov 12, 2019 10:49 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Devoleena shares conversation with Sidharth

    Devoleena shares a conversation with Sidharth and tells him that he looks good when he is in nice mood. Sidharth tells her that her group comes in a 'jhund' but doesn't take stand for one another in the long run.

  • Nov 12, 2019 10:49 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Khesari Lal Yadav and Sidharth lock horns

    As kitchen duty, chaos grows stronger Khesari Lal Yadav tells Sidharth that he speaks in English all the time and when he speaks Bhojpuri sometimes, he has problem with that.

  • Nov 12, 2019 10:43 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Kitchen chaos at Bigg Boss house

    Arhaan and Sidharth lock horns over breakfast. Devoleena tells Rashami not to act like Mother India all the time. Captain Shefali tells that she had given chopping vegetable duty to Sidharth. Devoleena tells Shefali to ask everyone to maintain hygiene in the kitchen to which she agrees.

  • Nov 12, 2019 10:37 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Love is in the air for Arti and Vishal?

    In a fun moment, housemates try to set things up between Arti and new wild card entrant Vishal Singh. The housemates set up a "wedding" for the duo.

  • Nov 12, 2019 10:35 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Sidharth and Shehnaz patch up

    Shefali and Asim talk about Sidharth and Shehnaz's patch up story. The duo hugged it out and sorted out their differences in the last Bigg Boss episode. Meanwhile, Rashami, Vishal, Paras and Mahira are shocked to see Shehnaaz's personality.

  • Nov 12, 2019 10:32 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Bigg Boss 13 begins!

    Housemates wake up to popular rap song Sher Aaya Sher Aaya

