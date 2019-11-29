Bigg Boss 13 Nov 29 LIVE Updates: Captain Sidharth Shukla locks Paras, Asim in jail

Image Source : TWITTER Captain Sidharth Shukla locks Paras, Asim in jail

Post the luxury budget task and a heated argument between Paras and Asim, the housemates start another day with new energy. However, this day also brings a set of twists and turns. On one side housemates will decide two contestants to be locked up in the jail, on another side Arti Singh and Sidharth Shukla will lock horns. Just when Arti and Sidharth catch Hindustani Bhau stealing from the captain’s cupboard, Arti asks Sidharth to punish him and he refuses. Will this bring the end of their friendship?