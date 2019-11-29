Friday, November 29, 2019
     
Bigg Boss 13 Nov 29 LIVE Updates: Captain Sidharth Shukla locks Paras, Asim in jail

Arti Singh and Sidharth Shukla lock horns over Hindustani Bhau's actions. Will this bring the end of their friendship?

November 29, 2019 22:39 IST
Post the luxury budget task and a heated argument between Paras and Asim, the housemates start another day with new energy. However, this day also brings a set of twists and turns. On one side housemates will decide two contestants to be locked up in the jail, on another side Arti Singh and Sidharth Shukla will lock horns. Just when Arti and Sidharth catch Hindustani Bhau stealing from the captain’s cupboard, Arti asks Sidharth to punish him and he refuses. Will this bring the end of their friendship?

 

  • Nov 29, 2019 10:35 PM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Mahira expresses disappointment in Paras

    Last night's conversation continues between Mahira and Paras. She expresses that she is upset by the way Paras behaves with her. On the other hand, Shenaaz and Asim discuss the comments Paras made during their arguement.

  • Nov 29, 2019 10:32 PM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Housemates wake up to Ek Mai Aur Ek Tu song

    Housemates begin another day with new energy and dance on the song Ek Mai Aur Tu Hai.

     

