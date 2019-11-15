Bigg Boss 13 Nov 15 LIVE Updates: Huge fight between Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma in jail

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Huge fight between Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma in jail

Bigg Boss 13 Nov 15 LIVE Updates: On Day 46 of being locked in the Bigg Boss 13 house, friends have turned new foes and new love bonds are getting formed. On one hand, Devoleena and Sidharth Shukla are flirting with each other, Mahira and Paras indulge into a huge fight over comments made by Vikas aka Hindustani Bhau. Also, Sidhartha and Asim, who used to be best friends, have stopped talking with each other. Will the upcoming day witness new friendships being formed and the two teams getting dissolved?