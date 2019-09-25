Bigg Boss 13 Promo: Ameesha Patel in sizzling avatar to reveal the 'raaz' of contestants

The new promo for the much-awaited reality show Bigg Boss 13 has been released by the makers and this time it fetaures not Salman Khan but actress Ameesha Patel. The Race actress is seen in a glam up avatar and reveals she is here in the season to reveal some juicy secrets of the contestants. Ameesha is a sure shot trick to add glamour and tadka in the show. She, in the promo, is seen wearing a shimmery dress with a whip in her hands that adds a lot of fun to it.

Ameesha in the promo says, "Kiski banungi humraaz, kiske kholungi raaz… arahi hu big boss ke ghar aise avatar me, sab ki bandh ho jayegi awaaz.” Ameesha has been sharing the Behind-the-shoot picture from the show for her fans.

The official promo has been shared by the channel's official Instagram handle with a caption that read, "Dekhiye @ameesha_patel ka hot aur sizzling new avtaar sirf #BiggBoss13 par. 29th Sept, 9 PM & Mon-Fri, 10.30 PM. @BeingSalmanKhan@Vivo_India #BB13 #BiggBoss13."

The actress in an interview with Pinkvilla revealed, "Yes, you will get to see a lot of me in the show. How and what, you need to wait for that.”

The pre-launch event of the show took place a few days back which also saw the attendance of the actress along with Dabangg 3 actor. Have a look:

Bigg Boss 13 pre-launch event

Talking about the new season, the show is taking place in Mumbai Film City this time unlike Lonavla. Tjhe pictures of the house are out and it looks no less than a museum. The makers have planned the entry of only celebrities and no commoners this time. Celebrities like Siddharth Shukla, Rashmi Desai, Devoleena Bhaatacharjee, Ridhi Dogra, Koena Mitra, Mugdha Godse, Anveshi Jain, Mahira Sharma have been confirmed till now but there is no official information about the same. Only the makers have released promos featuring Siddharth and Devoleena which confirm them as participants.

