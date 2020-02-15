Bigg Boss 13: Mahira Sharma shares post for Paras Chhabra, Sidharth Shukla after her eviction

In her tweet thread, Mahira Sharma thanked Paras Chhabra and Sidharth Shukla for their support for her

Bigg Boss 13 is all set for its grand finale tonight. Six contestants- Paras Chhabra, Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Arti Singh, Shehnaaz Gill, and Rashami Desai are in the run-up for the trophy. Earlier, contestant Mahira Sharma was evicted from the house in a surprise mid-night eviction on Thursday leaving six finalists in the contest of Bigg Boss trophy. After her eviction from the show, Mahira Sharma shared social media posts thanking Sidharth Shukla, paras Chhabra for their support. She also recalled memoried of her journey in the house.

Thanking Paras Chhabra for his support in the Bigg Boss house, Mahira tweeted, "Thanku Paras for being with me in this difficult journey. No matter what we both were together in every situation standing by each other & this was our biggest strength! I'm & will be ur friend for life"

In another tweet, Mahira also thanked her 'unexpected' friend Sidharth Shukla for his support in her journey inside the house. Sharing a video from her last night in the BB house, she writes, "Unexpected things, unexpected persons, unexpected memories, unexpected friendships, unexpected bond, unexpected happiness. Thanku @sidharth_shukla for being on this journey with me, & for being supporting me."

Through her tweetes for her friends, Mahira also requested fans to vote for Sidharth and Paras.

Mahira also reflected back on her journey in the house and thanked her fans and well-wishers for their support during 135 days journey. In her tweet thread, Mahira mentions that the days spent in the house have made her stronger as a person and shaped her in a different person from what she was before entering the house.

Now, it's yet to be seen who will take away the Bigg Boss 13 trophy home.