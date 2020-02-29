Bigg Boss 13’s Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra to star in a music video together. Check BTS photos

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bigg Boss 13’s Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra to star in a music video together

As much as the reality show Bigg Boss 13 is known for the fights between Sidharth and Asim, it is also popular for the bonds that Sidharth-Shehnaaz, Asim-Himanshi and Paras-Mahira made inside the house. Pahira, as fans love to call them, always maintained that they are best friends while on the show. Now that they are out, they are all set to reunite for a music video. The couple will be treating their fans with a romantic song and the shoot has always begun.

On Friday, Paras and Mahira shared a number of pictures from the shoot of the music video. While they didn’t reveal the name of the song, they mentioned that they are all set to present something new for their fans. In the viral photos, Paras is seen looking handsome as Mahira turns his bride. The Naagin actress looks gorgeous in a white wedding gown and poses with Paras for the pictures. Check out-

Paras and Mahira’s bond became the headlines soon after Paras’s girlfriend Akanksha Puri accused her of intentionally luring him towards her. Talking about her closeness with Paras, Mahira told TOI, “I always felt very comfortable with him and he never gave me any wrong vibes. I considered him as my family, but I always stopped him. I even kissed Shefali and Rashami and they also kissed me back but nobody made an issue out of it as they girls.”

Not just closeness with Paras, Mahira has also been accused of breaking Paras and Akanksha’s bond. Reacting to this, she said, “wanted to make one thing very clear that had I been the reason behind Paras and Akanksha Puri's breakup I would have been his girlfriend today. I am a very straightforward person when it comes to relationships whether it is with friends or a partner. I was very clear that he was already involved with someone and being a girl I can respect another girl's feelings. My mother never asked me to maintain a distance in some demeaning way. She trusts me all she meant was that our closeness was portrayed in a wrong way in the outside world. Also, agar main nahi hoti toh koi aur hota aaj Paras ke saath jisko pyaar bhi hogaya tha.... woh toh accha hai main thi toh Paras aaj relationship mein nahi hai. I feel it is very wrong to blame me for their breakup.”

