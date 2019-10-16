Image Source : TWITTER Bigg Boss 13 LIVE Updates October 16 episode Day 17: Sidharth Shukla motivates team

In tonight's Bigg Boss 13 episode, we are going to see Sidharth Shukla cheer his team up to play the game well and not lose their hearts, while Devoleena Bhattacharjee will be in a fix once again while trying to assign daily chores since Paras and Sidharth don't agree to what she has to say.

Here are the LIVE Updates for Bigg Boss 13 October 16 episode Day 17

11: 10 pm: Rashami and Sidharth Shukla lock horns again over kitchen duties.

10: 45 pm: Fight in the kitchen begins again as the housemates disagree on the breakfast menu. Rashami talks about Sidharth Shukla and how they used to fight during shooting their TV show. Devoleena, on the other hand, confronts Arti that whether she has said anything bad about her to Sidharth Dey.

10: 40 pm: Shehnaaz talks about Paras with Abu Malik and says she is very confusing regarding his behaviour. The housemates wake up to the Tu Anari Main Khiladi song.

10: 35 pm: The contestants are determined to not let anybody win the ticket to finale. Naturally, this leads to discord. Bigg Boss is unhappy with how the housemates are performing, cancels the first order and puts the task on hold. Mahira accuses Abu of not moderating the task appropriately owing to his less involvement.

10: 30 PM: The latest Toy Factory task that has added to the chaos inside the house will give a chance to the contestants to win the ticket to the mid-season finale. The task for the day begins but both captains Paras and Sidharth Shukla reject all toys.