Bigg Boss 13 LIVE Updates October 14 episode: Rashami Desai and Mahira Sharma nominated for eviction

After Koena Mitra and Dalljiet Kaur's elimination, Bigg Boss 13 contestants are gearing up for a fresh new start. While the dynamics inside the house seems to be changing with each passing day, the housemates are trying hard to keep themselves from getting nominated. While boys Asim, Abu, Sidharth Dey and Paras are also nominated for elimination this week, it is the girls who will get nominated tonight. Devoleena as Queen is safe from this week's elimination.

Here are the LIVE updates for Bigg Boss 13 October 14 Episode

11: 30 pm: Rashami Desai upset that she is nominated for the third time in a row. She confronts Abu Malik and says that even though she is popular and a well-known face, she tells him that he should stop being biased.

11: 25 pm: Rashami and Sidharth share cute banter over food once again. Team B wins the task. Rashami Desai and Mahira Sharma get nominated for eviction amongst the girls.

11: 20 pm: Bigg Boss asks Paras and Sidharth to announce the winner of BB Bank task but as they fail to do so, Bigg Boss says that he himself will announce the winner of the nomination task.

11: 15 pm: Devoleena tells Paras that she will try to break Team B's tijori with a dumbbell.

11: 10 pm: Shefali and Shehnaaz are impressed by Sidharth Shukla's politics.

11: 05 pm: Shefali is taken aback by Siddharth Dey’s decision of not giving the entire stack of notes to her. She tells him that his plan was a big fail as he gives away much money to the other team.

10: 55 pm: Housemates begin planning and plotting to win the BB Bank task. Team A has Rashami , Mahira and Devoleena and Team B has Aarti, Shehnaz and Shefali.

10: 50 pm: The day takes a major turn as Bigg Boss announces the nomination task for the girls called BB Bank. For this task, two teams are formed with three girls each and each team is given a ‘tijori’ while the boys are the custodians of the money. The girls have to pull strings, steal and convince the boys to the best of their abilities and try to collect maximum notes to fill up their treasure chests.

10: 45 pm: There is commotion and disagreement regarding household chores among the contestants.

10: 40 pm: Housemates wake up to Paisa Paisa song from De Dana Dan. Devoleena as Bigg Boss 13 Queen is finding it really tough to allocate duties amongst the housemates. Mahira says she can't clean the washroom as she is suffering from hand pain while Sidharth Dey says he can't do the dishes.

10: 36 pm: Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz are seen holding holds. New love angle in the Bigg Boss 13 house? Shehnaaz tells Paras that Sidharth asked her to press his hands and there is nothing romantic about it.

10: 35 pm: Arti Singh says Devoleena that Sidharth Shukla also likes Shehnaaz to which the queen giggles and says she had some idea about it.

10: 30 pm: Paras and Shehnaaz are once engaged in a cute banter. The duo is seen accusing each other about being close to other contestants.