Argument and a little jig: Salman Khan reigns supreme at Bigg Boss 13 launch event

Salman Khan got into an argument with a media person at the launch event of Bigg Boss 13, held on Monday evening in Mumbai.

Salman has been hosting the controversial reality show for many seasons now, and looks like the show has rubbed onto him. The photographer reportedly got on the wrong side of the actor, who then got riled up and said the lensmen could boycott him if they wish to.

This was just the tip of the huge iceberg the Bigg Boss 13 press conference was. Salman Khan made a grand entry -- in a metro -- and did a little jig -- to his own songs.

Salman was in full spirits and answered every question asked of him.

He was asked why the sets of the show were erected in Mumbai this time, unlike the past 12 seasons when it used to be in Lonavala. Salman said it was done because it was easier to reach Goregaon film city, as Lonavala lies on the outskirts of the city.

TV actors Arjun Bijlani and Pooja Banerjee and Bigg Boss veteran Sana Khan also attended the launch of Bigg Boss 13 with Salman Khan.

Actress Amisha Patel was also there who indulged in a few tedhe medhe games with Salman Khan.

A few celebrities' names have already been confirmed who will be seen participating this time.

A few days ago, two official promos were released in which "Balika Vadhu" fame actor Siddharth Shukla and "Saath Nibhaana Saathiya" actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee are seen making their presence felt.

In one of the promos, ex-contestants Kamya Punjabi and Vikas Gupta are seen introducing Devoleena. Though her face was not displayed.

According to several reports, Koena Mitra, Vivian Dsena and Shivin Narang will also be part of the show.

"Bigg Boss 13" will start on September 29.

Art director Omung Kumar, who has been designing the set for the reality show for years now, decided to go plastic-free for the 13th season. This decision comes at a time when the government is trying to do away with plastic all over the country.