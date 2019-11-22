Bigg Boss 13: Has Khesari Lal Yadav been thrown out of the house by housemates?

The popular reality show Bigg Boss 13 is witnessing high-voltage drama because of the fight going on between friends-turned-foes Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz. Well now, another shocking twist is going to place with the sudden elimination of a contestant and he will be none other than Bhojpuri sensation Khesari Lal Yadav, who entered the show s a wildcard contestant two weeks back. His eviction came a day before the Weekend Ka Vaar episode with Salman Khan and the decision was taken by the housemates itself.

A report in Spotboye states that a closed source to the portal informed them about Khesari's eviction. The two names which were taken by the housemates were those of Khesari and Rashami Desai. Meanwhile, have a look at the promo of tonight's episode of the show here:

Tonight's episode will also witness another fight that will take place between Himanshi Khurana and Shehnaaz Gill after the captaincy task. The four contenders fighting for the role of the captain include--Sidharth Shukla, Himanshi Khurana, Hindustani Bhau and Shehnaaz Gill. The fight will begin when only Sidharth Shukla and Himanshi Khurana would be left as the two contestants competing for captainship.

