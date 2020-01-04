Bigg Boss 13 Jan 4 Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE: Salman Khan scolds Rashami Desai, Asim and Sidharth Shukla

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Salman Khan scolds Rashami Desai, Asim and Sidharth Shukla

Host Salman Khan finally lost his cool over the arrogant behavior of Bigg Boss 13 housemates especially Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai and Asim Riaz. The superstar lashes out on them for bringing each other’s families in between their fights in today’s episode of Weekend Ka Vaar. Salman particularly tells Rashami to leave if she things that the makers are partial towards other contestants and are framing her negatively. The actor says, "Rashami, cameraman ko taane maar rahe ho. Aapko lagta hai ki aapko negatively portray kar rahe hai hum. So, I am telling you -- I am opening the doors right now. You may please leave.

On the other hand, superstar couple Ajay Devgn and Kajol join Salman on the Bigg Boss 13 stage as they arrive to promote their upcoming period drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The terrific trio play games and reveal hilarious things about each other. Check out all the LIVE updates of Weekend Ka Vaar episode here-