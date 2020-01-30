Thursday, January 30, 2020
     
Bigg Boss 13 January 30 LIVE Updates: Kashmera Shah lashes out at Vikas Gupta, calls him 'sabse bada flipper'

Will the game of Bigg Boss 13 take a turn when contestant's supporters Vikas Gupta and Kashmera Shah will come opposite each other?

New Delhi Updated on: January 30, 2020 23:27 IST
Bigg Boss 13 January 30 LIVE Updates: Kashmera Shah lashes out at Vikas Gupta, calls him 'sabse bada flipper'

Bigg Boss 13 fans witnessed a high voltage drama when the supporters of contestants came at loggerheads with each other during the task which was the deciding factor as to who will become the next captain of the house after Sidharth Shukla. Kashmera Shah could not tolerate Vikas Gupta's dictator-like behaviour and called him a 'flipper.' Not only this even Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill's brother Shehbaz locked horns when the later called him 'Mahira ka Pappu.'

Missed the episode? Catch the LIVE updates here:

 

 

