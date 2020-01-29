Wednesday, January 29, 2020
     
 Live tv
Chunav Manch 2020
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Tv News
  5. Bigg Boss 13 January 29 LIVE Updates: Shehnaaz's brother exposes Paras, Mahira's reality to Sidharth Shukla
Live now

Bigg Boss 13 January 29 LIVE Updates: Shehnaaz's brother exposes Paras, Mahira's reality to Sidharth Shukla

Bigg Boss 13 January 29 episode saw the entry of many more relatives and friends including Vikas Gupta, Shefali Jariwala, Shehnaaz Gill and Vishal Aditya Singh's brothers.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: January 29, 2020 22:31 IST
Bigg Boss 13 January 29 LIVE Updates: Shehnaaz's brother exposes Paras, Mahira's reality to Sidharth

Bigg Boss 13 January 29 LIVE Updates: Shehnaaz's brother exposes Paras, Mahira's reality to Sidharth Shukla

Bigg Boss 13 contestants got a surprise when a couple of family and friends made entry inside the house last night. Some more surprises crept on when Shehnaaz Gill's brother Shehbaz, Vishal Aditya Singh's brother, Shefali Jariwala and Vikas Gupta made their entry. Soon followed conversations about each other including the revelation about Asim Riaz's girlfriend outside the house. Not only this, Shehbaz tried to open Shukla's eyes about Paras and Mahira's plan to separate SidNaz to play their game. 

Follow what happened in tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 13 through these LIVE updates:

 

 

Live updates : Bigg Boss 13 January 29 LIVE Updates:

Auto Refresh
Refresh

chunav-manch-march-2020
Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News