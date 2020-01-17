Bigg Boss 13 Highlights: Paras' mom asks him to stay away from Mahira, Rashami and Sidharth reconcile

11:33 PM: Shehnaaz is upset. She again fights with Sid. Meanwhile, Arti believes that Shehnaaz is upset with her name being attached to the actor.
11:28 PM: Arti Singh gets engaged in an ugly spat with Vishal and Asim.
Kya @ArtiSingh005 ne galat baat kahi? @Vivo_India @BeingSalmanKhan #BiggBoss13 #BB13 pic.twitter.com/YUXoMUIauq— COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 17, 2020
1:09 PM: Rashami Desai's neice and nephew enter the house. Kids even asked questions about her bonding with Sidharth Shukla. Bhavya and Swastik ask Rashami and Sid to hug out their differences.
.@TheRashamiDesai ki niece aur nephew ko bhi pasand aa raha hai unka game! @Vivo_India @BeingSalmanKhan #BiggBoss13 #BB13 pic.twitter.com/MZfLPrtO2w— COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 17, 2020
10:56 PM: Rashami Desai becomes emotional on seeing everyone's family. Sidharth Shukla offered her a glass of water.
Roti hui @TheRashamiDesai ko sambhaal rahe hai @shefalijariwala aur @sidharth_shukla pila rahe hai unhe paani! @Vivo_India @BeingSalmanKhan #BiggBoss13 #BB13 pic.twitter.com/aMCyn9Fg56— COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 17, 2020
10:55 PM: Paras Chhabra's mom enters Bigg Boss house. Paras made his mom meet everyone. His mom asked him to take a stand and not become a godfather of everyone. She even asked him to refrain from kissing. Paras is not listening to his mother.
#ParasChhabra ki mummy ko sabhi ne bahut pyaar se welcome kiya! @Vivo_India @BeingSalmanKhan #BiggBoss13 #BB13 pic.twitter.com/3FUJMi4ILz— COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 17, 2020
10:42 PM: Sidharth Shukla's mom enters the house. She becomes emotional on seeing his son. Sid's mom asked him to be happy and keep smiling. She even asked him to change his behaviour instead of changing others.
.@sidharth_shukla ki mummy de rahi hai sabko dher saara pyaar! @Vivo_India @BeingSalmanKhan #BiggBoss13 #BB13 pic.twitter.com/0Sgol9FclT— COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 17, 2020
10:37 PM: Umar also thanked Rashami for supporting Asim. He told Sidharth that he is like Asim's elder brother. Though they both have aggressive behaviour, people liked their friendship.
10:34 PM: Asim Riaz's brother Umar applauds him and gave him few advices. He suggested that he pay attention to his game. He even informed him that Himanshi is not engaged.