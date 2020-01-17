Bigg Boss 13 Highlights: Paras' mom asks him to stay away from Mahira, Rashami and Sidharth reconcile

Bigg Boss 13 January 17 Highlights

11:33 PM: Shehnaaz is upset. She again fights with Sid. Meanwhile, Arti believes that Shehnaaz is upset with her name being attached to the actor.

11:28 PM: Arti Singh gets engaged in an ugly spat with Vishal and Asim.

1:09 PM: Rashami Desai's neice and nephew enter the house. Kids even asked questions about her bonding with Sidharth Shukla. Bhavya and Swastik ask Rashami and Sid to hug out their differences.

10:56 PM: Rashami Desai becomes emotional on seeing everyone's family. Sidharth Shukla offered her a glass of water.

10:55 PM: Paras Chhabra's mom enters Bigg Boss house. Paras made his mom meet everyone. His mom asked him to take a stand and not become a godfather of everyone. She even asked him to refrain from kissing. Paras is not listening to his mother.

10:42 PM: Sidharth Shukla's mom enters the house. She becomes emotional on seeing his son. Sid's mom asked him to be happy and keep smiling. She even asked him to change his behaviour instead of changing others.

10:37 PM: Umar also thanked Rashami for supporting Asim. He told Sidharth that he is like Asim's elder brother. Though they both have aggressive behaviour, people liked their friendship.

10:34 PM: Asim Riaz's brother Umar applauds him and gave him few advices. He suggested that he pay attention to his game. He even informed him that Himanshi is not engaged.