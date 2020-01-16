Bigg Boss 13 January 16 LIVE Updates: Shehnaaz Gill, Mahira Sharma's parents warn them against Paras Chhabra

The housemates of Bigg Boss 13 witnessed an overflow of emotions on January 16 when their family members paid a visit inside in the wake of the new captaincy task. A lot of tears came flowing down from the eyes of the housemates were shown. Sidharth Shukla's mother advised him to wear full clothes, Asim Riaz's brother told him about Himanshi Khurrana's message, Shefali Jariwala's cute moments with husband Parag Tyagi were the highlights of the episode. Another thing that came to light was Shehnaaz Gill's father and Mahira Sharma's mother's warnings against Paras Chhabra.

If you wish to know what happened in the Bigg Boss 13 house, catch the LIVE updates here: