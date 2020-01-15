Bigg Boss 13 January 15 LIVE Updates: Madhurima Tuli-Vishal's violence to surprise visit from family members

Wednesday, January 15, 2020
     
Ex-lovers Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh disappointed everyone in tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 13. Meanwhile, family members of various contestants paid a visit.

New Delhi Published on: January 15, 2020 22:31 IST
The upcoming episodes of Bigg Boss 13 will turn emotional for the housemates when their family members will pay a visit and all of this began with the telecast of tonight's episode. A lot of interesting elements made January 15th episode stand out and one amongst those remained the physical violence between ex-lovers Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli. It all happened when Vishal threw water at the actress poking her to an extreme level that she turned violent and started hitting him with a frying pan. The new captaincy task gave the contestants a chance to meet their family members and in the wake of the same Krushna Abhishek, Mahira Sharma's mother, Shehnaaz Gill's father and Shefali Jariwala's husband Parag Tyagi made an entry in the house. 

If you missed the show tonight, catch the LIVE updates here:

 

 

