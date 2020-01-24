Bigg Boss 13 Jan 24 LIVE Updates: Sidharth-Asim burst out on each other, Arti Singh’s emotional breakdown

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sidharth-Asim burst out on each other, Arti Singh’s emotional breakdown

Another captaincy task gets canceled in the Bigg Boss 13 house. As sanchalak Vishal Aditya Singh decided to make Shehnaaz the winner of the third round, other housemates get against him and protest. Eventually, Bigg Boss decides to intervene and cancel the task. He also announced punishment for Vishal for being unfair and confused. Soon after this, Vishal says that it doesn’t matter to him. Bigg Boss then asks housemates to give two names who have been the reason for getting the tasks canceled most of the time. This stirs another storm in the house, especially between Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz. Later, Arti Singh gets upset with Rashami Desai for calling her Sid’s ‘fixed deposit’. This upsets her so much that she undergoes emotional breakdown in the confession room.