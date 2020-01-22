Wednesday, January 22, 2020
     
  5. Bigg Boss 13 Jan 22 LIVE Updates: Shehnaaz-Arti fight over Sidharth, Mahira-Rashami lock horns
Bigg Boss 13 Jan 22 LIVE Updates: Shehnaaz-Arti fight over Sidharth, Mahira-Rashami lock horns

Bigg Boss 13 house has become a war house as contestants are seen fighting over petty issues every other day.

New Delhi Published on: January 22, 2020 22:32 IST
Bigg Boss 13 house has become a war house as contestants are seen fighting over petty issues every other day. As the nominations task begins in the house, Shehnaaz Gill gets upset as Sidharth Shukla chooses to save Arti Singh over her. This becomes the reason that Arti and Shehnaaz get involved in a war of words. Words like ‘jealous’, ‘sympathy’ make a re-entry into their fight which makes it ugly. Meanwhile, Mahira Sharma and Rashami Desai also lock horn over cooking food. Just when Mahira announces that there is no need to cook dinner as the food cooked for lunch is still left in the kitchen, Rashami disagrees and claims that’s he will cook dinner, eating it is their choice. On the other hand, seven out of nine housemates get nominated.

 

  • Jan 22, 2020 10:42 PM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Nomination task continues

    Vishal takes the center stage and nominates Shehnaaz from the nominations. Shehnaaz needs two more votes to be saved from the nominations. On the other hand, Shehnaaz votes for Sidharth Shukla to be saved. He also needs two votes more.

     

  • Jan 22, 2020 10:40 PM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Shehnaaz discusses with Mahira

    Shehnaaz pours her heart out infront of Mahira Sharma. She tells her what happened between her and Sidharth and how she tried to pacify him. She also reveals that Sidharth told him and he doesn't want to be with someone who isn't loyal to her parents.

  • Jan 22, 2020 10:35 PM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Shehnaaz doesn't want to talk to Arti

    Housemates get involved in Arti Singh and Shehnaaz's fight. On one hand, Arti accuses Shehnaaz of talking sympathy, on the other hand, Shehnaaz accuses her of elaborating the topic unnecessarily.

  • Jan 22, 2020 10:32 PM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Shehnaaz Gill breaks down

    Shehnaaz Gill breaks down as Sidharth Shukla chooses Arti over her. Arti approaches her to talk but Sana refuses to talk to her. This becomes the reason of their fight.

