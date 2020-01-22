Bigg Boss 13 Jan 22 LIVE Updates: Shehnaaz-Arti fight over Sidharth, Mahira-Rashami lock horns

Image Source : TWITTER Shehnaaz-Arti fight over Sidharth, Mahira-Rashami lock horns

Bigg Boss 13 house has become a war house as contestants are seen fighting over petty issues every other day. As the nominations task begins in the house, Shehnaaz Gill gets upset as Sidharth Shukla chooses to save Arti Singh over her. This becomes the reason that Arti and Shehnaaz get involved in a war of words. Words like ‘jealous’, ‘sympathy’ make a re-entry into their fight which makes it ugly. Meanwhile, Mahira Sharma and Rashami Desai also lock horn over cooking food. Just when Mahira announces that there is no need to cook dinner as the food cooked for lunch is still left in the kitchen, Rashami disagrees and claims that’s he will cook dinner, eating it is their choice. On the other hand, seven out of nine housemates get nominated.