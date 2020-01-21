Bigg Boss 13 Jan 21 LIVE Updates: Asim Riaz loses Elite Club Member privilege, Sidharth Shukla wants to quit

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Asim Riaz loses Elite Club Member privilege, Sidharth Shukla wants to quit

Things have turned ugly once again between Bigg Boss 13 contestants Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla. In Monday’s episode during the Elite Club Membership task, the two contestants lock horns over Vishal Aditya Singh’s place in the task and abuse each other. While other contestants like Rashami Desai and Paras Chhabra try to calm them down, the two hunks refuse to give up. In today’s episode, ex-Bigg Boss contestant Hina Khan will re-enter the house to take a test of Arti Singh, Rashami Desai and Mahira Khan who are the finalists for Elite Club membership. As the TV actress conducts the task to get a winner, Asim and Sidharth once again begin their war of words. The fight gets so ugly that Bigg Boss decides to intervene. Will Asim and Sidharth pay a hefty price for their bad behavior in Bigg Boss 13 house?