Tuesday, January 21, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Tv News
  5. Bigg Boss 13 Jan 21 LIVE Updates: Asim Riaz loses Elite Club Member privilege, Sidharth Shukla wants to quit
Live now

Bigg Boss 13 Jan 21 LIVE Updates: Asim Riaz loses Elite Club Member privilege, Sidharth Shukla wants to quit

In today’s episode, ex-Bigg Boss contestant Hina Khan will re-enter the house to take a test of Arti Singh, Rashami Desai and Mahira Khan who are the finalists for Elite Club membership. On the other hand, Asim and Sidharth continue to fight.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: January 21, 2020 22:29 IST
Asim Riaz loses Elite Club Member privilege, Sidharth Shukla wants to quit
Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Asim Riaz loses Elite Club Member privilege, Sidharth Shukla wants to quit

Things have turned ugly once again between Bigg Boss 13 contestants Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla. In Monday’s episode during the Elite Club Membership task, the two contestants lock horns over Vishal Aditya Singh’s place in the task and abuse each other. While other contestants like Rashami Desai and Paras Chhabra try to calm them down, the two hunks refuse to give up. In today’s episode, ex-Bigg Boss contestant Hina Khan will re-enter the house to take a test of Arti Singh, Rashami Desai and Mahira Khan who are the finalists for Elite Club membership. As the TV actress conducts the task to get a winner, Asim and Sidharth once again begin their war of words. The fight gets so ugly that Bigg Boss decides to intervene. Will Asim and Sidharth pay a hefty price for their bad behavior in Bigg Boss 13 house?

 

 

Live updates : Bigg Boss 13 January 21 LIVE Updates

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Jan 21, 2020 10:49 PM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Hina Khan enters Bigg Boss 13 house

    Hina Khan enters the house and announces the task for BB Elite Club membership. She has to talk to the contenders and evict one of the three before the actual task. Arti talks to Hina first and tells her that she is giving more to the show that the other two. Next, comes Mahira who clears her relationship with Paras. Hina advises her to take her own decisions to stand out. Thirdly, Rashami states that Mahira is an 'unsecured personality'. 

  • Jan 21, 2020 10:42 PM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Mahira, shefali and Paras poke Asim

    As the fight between Sidharth and Asim finishes, Mahira Sharma, Shefali Zariwala, Paras Chhabra continue to tease him and poke him. Meanwhile he sit there and listens to them.

  • Jan 21, 2020 10:37 PM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Housemates fight on halwa

    As Rashami cooks halwa for Vishal, housemates begin fighting over the luxury budget. The fight again transfers to Asim and Sidharth who pour out their anger on each other again.

  • Jan 21, 2020 10:35 PM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Bigg Boss summons Asim, Sidharth to confession room

    Bigg Boss summons Asim and Sidharth to confession room after their fight and makes them understand what are the limits of their fight. 

  • Jan 21, 2020 10:27 PM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Hina Khan will decide- Who wins BB Elite Club Membership

    Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Hina Khan re-enters the house to take a test of Arti Singh, Rashami Desai and Mahira Khan who are the finalists for BB Elite Club membership this week. The actress takes them to a side as the three contestants try to convince her about why they are more deserving.

Top News

Latest News